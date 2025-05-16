Fever's Sophie Cunningham Horrifies WNBA Fans With Odd Fun Fact
Before the start of the 2025 WNBA season, the Indiana Fever released a series of "get to know" posts for several of their star players. The posts featured a series of fun facts about each player, including their nickname, birthday, and favorite movie or TV show.
Among the posts was one featuring Sophie Cunningham, who joined the Fever this offseason after she was traded from the Phoenix Mercury. The post detailed that Cunningham's favorite actor is Will Ferrell and her favorite TV series is Gossip Girl, but it also revealed a startling fact about the new Fever guard—Cunningham likes ranch on her spaghetti.
Though it's not traditional to put ranch on spaghetti, it is more common to do so in the Midwest, where Cunningham is from. Still, that did not stop many WNBA fans from feeling alarmed learning that Cunningham enjoys ranch on spaghetti.
The Fever officially begin the season on Saturday, when they take on the Chicago Sky at home. Cunningham is currently dealing with an ankle injury, and coach Stephanie White has called her "day to day."