Fever Lose Two More Guards to Injury, Fall to Sun Without Caitlin Clark
Entering Friday's game against the Connecticut Sun, the primary storyline around the Indiana Fever was how the team would respond to guard Caitlin Clark's continued absence.
Now, it appears the Fever will have to cope with even more injuries.
Two other Indiana guards—Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham—left the Fever's 85–83 loss Friday with various ailments. Colson was felled by an apparent left leg injury, while Cunningham appeared to hurt her right ankle.
Colson was held scoreless in nine minutes of action, while Cunningham contributed 10 points in 27 minutes before her exit.
Indiana announced Monday afternoon that Clark had injured her quadriceps—and gave a two-week timetable for her return at minimum. That is bad news for the Fever, who at 2-4 find themselves ninth in the WNBA and fourth in the Eastern Conference.
Colson—a two-time WNBA champion—is averaging two points per game this season, while Cunningham is averaging 5.3. Indiana is going to need to mine its bench for more production if it has designs on salvaging Clark's sophomore season.