Gabby Williams Returning to WNBA After Huge Olympic Performances
One of the WNBA's top free agents, Gabby Williams, will officially join the Seattle Storm for the rest of the 2024 season.
Williams will be returning to the Storm after she played for Seattle in the 2022 season and for the second half of the 2023 season.
Williams competed for Team France at the 2024 Paris Olympics, helping her team win silver behind Team USA's gold medal. She scored 19 points in the gold medal game, including five points in the last five seconds to almost upset Team USA.
The forward was named the Best Defensive Player of the Olympic Games, and she was also selected to the All-Star Five. From there, a few WNBA stars, like Angel Reese, and teams showed interest in picking her up for the rest of the season.
The 27-year-old started in all 36 games during the 2022 season, averaging 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game. In 2023, she appeared in 10 games, averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals in that span.