Geno Auriemma’s Old Comments About Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Rookie Year Look Silly Now
Caitlin Clark's rookie season in the WNBA got off to a bit of a slow start but now she's found her groove and is playing the type of electrifying basketball that fans thought she would after making the jump from Iowa to the Indiana Fever.
Clark, who set a league record for most assists in a rookie year in last Sunday's win over the Storm, has led the Fever to four wins in their last five games and has the team peaking at the right time of the season. Through 28 games she's averaging 17.3 points, a league-best 8.3 assists, and 5.8 rebounds.
Her success has fans looking back to some comments made in June by UConn's Geno Auriemma. The legendary coach ripped different parts of Clark's game and also blasted the intellect of some her fans during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.
"The delusional fanbase that follows her disrespected the WNBA players by saying she's going to go in that league and tear it apart," Auriemma said in June. "There were actually odds that she was third or fourth in betting odds of being MVP of the WNBA. These people are so disrespectful and so unknowledgeable and so stupid that it gives women’s basketball a bad name. So the kid was set up for failure right from the beginning."
He also said she wasn't built for the physicality of the WNBA and that she needed to be on a better team:
"She’s just not built for the physicality of this league. And she’s not quick enough to get away from the physicality," he said. "So there’s a lot of learning curve like, Diana (Taurasi) said. And when she gets it, she has elite skills that will really help her. But she needs to be on a better team and she needs to be more experienced and that will come."
Here's that clip, which is going viral again this week on social media:
Fans didn't hold back on Auriemma:
Clark and the Fever are back in action Saturday night in Minnesota when they face the Lynx.