Sky-Fever Showdown on CBS Draws WNBA's Largest Regular-Season Audience in 23 Years

Patrick Andres

Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) attempts a layup while being guarded by Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) on Sunday June 16, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever beat the Sky 91-83.
When the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever picked forward Angel Reese and guard Caitlin Clark in April's WNBA draft, a rivalry seemed assured given Reese and Clark's spirited college matchups as well as Chicago and Indianapolis's proximity.

The only question was whether the American public would get on board—and the answer has been a resounding "yes" so far.

Sunday's game between the Fever and Sky in Indianapolis—won 91-83 by Indiana with Clark flirting with a triple-double—delivered an average television audience of 2.25 million viewers. Per CBS Sports, that is the largest figure for any WNBA regular-season game in 23 years.

What the two games between Chicago and the Fever this season have lacked in truly great basketball—both teams are young and it shows—they have more than made up for with controversy.

In their June 1 matchup, Sky guard Chennedy Carter fouled Clark hard during Indiana's 71-70 win. On Sunday, Reese was called for a flagrant foul on Clark and criticized the call after the game.

