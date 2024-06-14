SI

How Many WNBA Teams Are There? A Look at Every Team in League History

Here's a rundown of the league's past and present members.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to a call during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to a call during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
If television ratings are any indication, more people are paying attention to the WNBA than ever before. On Monday, the league announced its most successful first month ever from a viewership standpoint; attendance is also at a 26-year high.

The league's overnight explosion in popularity, however, underscores the fact that the league has been around for over a quarter-century. The WNBA has weathered boom and bust years, surviving and thriving through multiple rounds of contraction, expansion and relocation.

If you're new to the league and wondering where its roster of teams came from—and which teams are no longer with us—we have the primer for you. Here's a capsule breakdown of the league's 12 active and six defunct squads.

How Many WNBA Teams Are There?

TEAM

FOUNDED

Atlanta Dream

2008

Chicago Sky

2006

Connecticut Sun

1999

Dallas Wings

1998

Indiana Fever

2000

Las Vegas Aces

1997

Los Angeles Sparks

1997

Minnesota Lynx

1999

New York Liberty

1997

Phoenix Mercury

1997

Seattle Storm

2000

Washington Mystics

1998

Atlanta Dream

Founded in 2008 and named after Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. Shook off a 4-30 inaugural season to very quickly become successful, reaching three WNBA Finals in a four-year span from 2010 to 2013—all of which they lost.

Chicago Sky

Inaugurated in 2006. Struggled out of the gate, wasting several great seasons from center Sylvia Fowles; it took them seven years to make the playoffs. Broke through and won a title in 2021 after a 16-16 regular season.

Connecticut Sun

Started life as the Orlando Miracle from 1999 to 2002 before relocating to one of the most women's basketball-crazy states in the nation. Have not won a title despite four Finals trips and the presence of considerable star power, including forward Taj McWilliams-Franklin and guard Lindsay Whalen.

Dallas Wings

Nomadic franchise that achieved its greatest heights as the Detroit Shock; they won championships in 2003, '06 and '08 under that identity (with legendary Detroit Pistons center Bill Laimbeer as their coach). Moved to Tulsa and posted the league's worst-ever record (3-31) in 2011. Continued on to Dallas in 2016.

Indiana Fever

You may have heard of them! Began play in 2000, quickly becoming almost singularly associated with forward Tamika Catchings—she played her entire 15-year Hall of Fame career with the team. Haven't made the playoffs since Catchings's final year in 2016, though that figures to change with guard Caitlin Clark in the mix.

Las Vegas Aces

Now one of the league's most well-known franchises, a status that belies their rocky journey. Played six seasons as the Utah Starzz, 11 seasons as the San Antonio Silver Stars, and four seasons as the San Antonio Stars before settling down and winning two titles in Las Vegas. Coached by Becky Hammon, who played the back half of her career with the Silver Stars.

Los Angeles Sparks

Has a decent claim as the league's flagship franchise, given its triumvirate of titles and longstanding residency at Crypto.com Arena. Stars include Hall of Fame center Lisa Leslie, who helped the team win titles in 2001 and '02, and future Hall of Fame forward Candace Parker, who played her prime years in California.

Minnesota Lynx

Took a long time to get off the ground—the franchise made two postseason appearances in its first 12 years—but evolved into something truly dynastic. Led by legendary forward Maya Moore and Fowles, they won four championships in a seven-year span from '11 to 2017. Coach Cheryl Reeve is the league's winningest active coach.

New York Liberty

Thrived early in the league's history (four Finals appearances from 1997 to '02) and recently (a Finals appearance last year), but have yet to break through and win a title. In one of sports' strangest venue-related episodes, played briefly at the Radio City Music Hall during the 2004 Republican National Convention.

Phoenix Mercury

Their history can be neatly summed up in two names: guard Diana Taurasi and center Brittney Griner. Taurasi helped the team win titles in 2007 and 2009, and the pair teamed up to conjure a 29-5 2014 that ended in a third championship. The franchise's first coach was legendary USC forward Cheryl Miller.

Seattle Storm

Another league flagship franchise—among its most well-supported teams before and after the Seattle SuperSonics' relocation. Owns four championships, first in 2004 with legendary Australian Lauren Jackson and most recently in 2020 with forward Breanna Stewart. Might be most closely associated with longtime guard Sue Bird, however.

Washington Mystics

After an up-and-down first two decades, finally won the whole thing in 2019 after a legendary season from forward Elena Delle Donne. Were led in their early years by superb ex-Tennessee forward Chamique Holdsclaw, one of the greatest college players ever.

Former WNBA Teams

Here's a glance at the six WNBA teams that have folded since the league's founding, as well as a few former iterations of the above franchises before relocation.

TEAM

STATUS

Charlotte Sting

Folded 2006

Cleveland Rockers

Folded 2003

Detroit Shock

Moved to Tulsa 2009

Houston Comets

Folded 2008

Miami Sol

Folded 2002

Orlando Miracle

Moved to Connecticut 2002

Portland Fire

Folded 2002

Sacramento Monarchs

Folded 2009

San Antonio Silver Stars

Moved to Las Vegas 2017

Tulsa Shock

Moved to Dallas 2015

Utah Starzz

Moved to San Antonio 2002

Charlotte Sting

Made the '01 Finals; primarily remembered today for their awesome logo and guard Dawn Staley.

Cleveland Rockers

Allowed just 55.9 points per game in 2001—a still-standing WNBA record—but lost in the conference semifinals.

Houston Comets

By leaps and bounds the most successful defunct team; they won the league's first four championships with guard Cynthia Cooper and forward Sheryl Swoopes.

Miami Sol

Hung around for three years, making their only playoff appearance in '01.

Portland Fire

Another extremely short-lived squad, although they did produce a Rookie of the Year (guard Jackie Stiles in 2001).

Sacramento Monarchs

The most recent WNBA team to fold; Hall of Fame center Yolanda Griffith led them to a championship in 2005.

