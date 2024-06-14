How Many WNBA Teams Are There? A Look at Every Team in League History
If television ratings are any indication, more people are paying attention to the WNBA than ever before. On Monday, the league announced its most successful first month ever from a viewership standpoint; attendance is also at a 26-year high.
The league's overnight explosion in popularity, however, underscores the fact that the league has been around for over a quarter-century. The WNBA has weathered boom and bust years, surviving and thriving through multiple rounds of contraction, expansion and relocation.
If you're new to the league and wondering where its roster of teams came from—and which teams are no longer with us—we have the primer for you. Here's a capsule breakdown of the league's 12 active and six defunct squads.
How Many WNBA Teams Are There?
TEAM
FOUNDED
Atlanta Dream
2008
Chicago Sky
2006
Connecticut Sun
1999
Dallas Wings
1998
Indiana Fever
2000
Las Vegas Aces
1997
Los Angeles Sparks
1997
Minnesota Lynx
1999
New York Liberty
1997
Phoenix Mercury
1997
Seattle Storm
2000
Washington Mystics
1998
Atlanta Dream
Founded in 2008 and named after Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. Shook off a 4-30 inaugural season to very quickly become successful, reaching three WNBA Finals in a four-year span from 2010 to 2013—all of which they lost.
Chicago Sky
Inaugurated in 2006. Struggled out of the gate, wasting several great seasons from center Sylvia Fowles; it took them seven years to make the playoffs. Broke through and won a title in 2021 after a 16-16 regular season.
Connecticut Sun
Started life as the Orlando Miracle from 1999 to 2002 before relocating to one of the most women's basketball-crazy states in the nation. Have not won a title despite four Finals trips and the presence of considerable star power, including forward Taj McWilliams-Franklin and guard Lindsay Whalen.
Dallas Wings
Nomadic franchise that achieved its greatest heights as the Detroit Shock; they won championships in 2003, '06 and '08 under that identity (with legendary Detroit Pistons center Bill Laimbeer as their coach). Moved to Tulsa and posted the league's worst-ever record (3-31) in 2011. Continued on to Dallas in 2016.
Indiana Fever
You may have heard of them! Began play in 2000, quickly becoming almost singularly associated with forward Tamika Catchings—she played her entire 15-year Hall of Fame career with the team. Haven't made the playoffs since Catchings's final year in 2016, though that figures to change with guard Caitlin Clark in the mix.
Las Vegas Aces
Now one of the league's most well-known franchises, a status that belies their rocky journey. Played six seasons as the Utah Starzz, 11 seasons as the San Antonio Silver Stars, and four seasons as the San Antonio Stars before settling down and winning two titles in Las Vegas. Coached by Becky Hammon, who played the back half of her career with the Silver Stars.
Los Angeles Sparks
Has a decent claim as the league's flagship franchise, given its triumvirate of titles and longstanding residency at Crypto.com Arena. Stars include Hall of Fame center Lisa Leslie, who helped the team win titles in 2001 and '02, and future Hall of Fame forward Candace Parker, who played her prime years in California.
Minnesota Lynx
Took a long time to get off the ground—the franchise made two postseason appearances in its first 12 years—but evolved into something truly dynastic. Led by legendary forward Maya Moore and Fowles, they won four championships in a seven-year span from '11 to 2017. Coach Cheryl Reeve is the league's winningest active coach.
New York Liberty
Thrived early in the league's history (four Finals appearances from 1997 to '02) and recently (a Finals appearance last year), but have yet to break through and win a title. In one of sports' strangest venue-related episodes, played briefly at the Radio City Music Hall during the 2004 Republican National Convention.
Phoenix Mercury
Their history can be neatly summed up in two names: guard Diana Taurasi and center Brittney Griner. Taurasi helped the team win titles in 2007 and 2009, and the pair teamed up to conjure a 29-5 2014 that ended in a third championship. The franchise's first coach was legendary USC forward Cheryl Miller.
Seattle Storm
Another league flagship franchise—among its most well-supported teams before and after the Seattle SuperSonics' relocation. Owns four championships, first in 2004 with legendary Australian Lauren Jackson and most recently in 2020 with forward Breanna Stewart. Might be most closely associated with longtime guard Sue Bird, however.
Washington Mystics
After an up-and-down first two decades, finally won the whole thing in 2019 after a legendary season from forward Elena Delle Donne. Were led in their early years by superb ex-Tennessee forward Chamique Holdsclaw, one of the greatest college players ever.
Former WNBA Teams
Here's a glance at the six WNBA teams that have folded since the league's founding, as well as a few former iterations of the above franchises before relocation.
TEAM
STATUS
Charlotte Sting
Folded 2006
Cleveland Rockers
Folded 2003
Detroit Shock
Moved to Tulsa 2009
Houston Comets
Folded 2008
Miami Sol
Folded 2002
Orlando Miracle
Moved to Connecticut 2002
Portland Fire
Folded 2002
Sacramento Monarchs
Folded 2009
San Antonio Silver Stars
Moved to Las Vegas 2017
Tulsa Shock
Moved to Dallas 2015
Utah Starzz
Moved to San Antonio 2002
Charlotte Sting
Made the '01 Finals; primarily remembered today for their awesome logo and guard Dawn Staley.
Cleveland Rockers
Allowed just 55.9 points per game in 2001—a still-standing WNBA record—but lost in the conference semifinals.
Houston Comets
By leaps and bounds the most successful defunct team; they won the league's first four championships with guard Cynthia Cooper and forward Sheryl Swoopes.
Miami Sol
Hung around for three years, making their only playoff appearance in '01.
Portland Fire
Another extremely short-lived squad, although they did produce a Rookie of the Year (guard Jackie Stiles in 2001).
Sacramento Monarchs
The most recent WNBA team to fold; Hall of Fame center Yolanda Griffith led them to a championship in 2005.