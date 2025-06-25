Indiana Fever Make Decision on DeWanna Bonner's Future With Team
In this story:
DeWanna Bonner's brief stint with the Indiana Fever has come to an end as the team has released the six-time All-Star after she appeared in only nine games after signing with the team in the offseason. Chloe Peterson of the Indy Star broke the news Wednesday morning.
Bonner reportedly made it clear recently that she wanted to part ways with the team just months after joining the franchise.
Bonner started the first three games of the season before being moved to the bench. She then missed the next five games, including Tuesday night's win over the Seattle Storm.
The Fever quickly brought back Aari McDonald to replace Bonner on the roster, per the Indy Star.
More WNBA on Sports Illustrated
Published