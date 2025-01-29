Indiana Fever Re-Signed All-Star Caitlin Clark Felt 'Fortunate' to Play With
The Indiana Fever are bringing back Caitlin Clark's backcourt mate. Kelsey Mitchell, the veteran guard who finished tenth in MVP voting last season has re-signed with the Indiana Fever according to team beat writer Scott Agness.
Mitchell has spent her entire career with the Fever after they took her No. 2 in the 2018 WNBA draft out of Ohio State. Mitchell made the all-rookie team and suffered through six losing seasons, but became an all-star in 2023.
When Caitlin Clark arrived Mitchell's game got even better as she shot a career-high 47% from the field and made 40% from three for the second time. She was again named to the all-star team and the Fever finished .500 for the first time since 2016.
Clark had high praise for her veteran teammate after the rookie was name Eastern Conference player of the month in August and suggested that maybe Mitchell deserved the honor.
"I felt like [Kelsey] probably should have gotten a little love. I honestly thought she probably should have been Player of the Month. ... So I feel very fortunate to play with her. Honestly, I'm not even trying to be corny, I really think she deserved it."
Mitchell averaged 25.2 points per game on 50/40/90 shooting in August as the Fever went 5-1. Clark, averaged 24 points, 5.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists.
