Netflix Fans Will Love the Fever's 'Stranger Things'-Themed Intro Video vs. Aces

We're in Hawkins, baby.

Brigid Kennedy

The Fever ended up defeating the Aces 80-70 on Thursday night.
Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Indianapolis-based Fever kicked off Thursday night's contest vs. the Las Vegas Aces with a nod toward everyone's second-favorite city in Indiana—Hawkins.

In honor of the team's collab with Stranger Things and Netflix (which also resulted in some pretty fire uniforms), the game began with a special "Upside Down"-themed Fever intro video, featuring eerie accents, spooky black and red coloring, and of course, a demogorgon appearance.

As for those sweet Stranger Things uniforms, well, fans got an official look at those, too. For the first time since their reveal, the Fever took to the court wearing the special edition black-and-red kits, which also featured the team name in the famous Stranger Things font, demogorgon claw accents, and an "011" on the waistband.

This is actually the second time the Fever has teamed up with Netflix for a Stranger Things drop, the first being in 2021, when the team debuted a show-inspired uniform for the WNBA’s Nike Rebel Edition series.

On Thursday, the crew emerged from the Upside Down with a win over the Aces, bringing their overall record to 13-12 on the season.

