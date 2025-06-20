Jonquel Jones Exits Liberty Game With Ankle Injury After Awkward Landing
New York Liberty star center Jonquel Jones exited the team's game against the Phoenix Mercury Thursday with a right ankle injury after an awkward landing on a drive to the hoop. She was fouled on the play but couldn't shoot her free throws, ending her night early in the second quarter.
The Liberty officially ruled Jones out quickly after her exit with a right ankle injury. Jones initially grabbed her knee in pain after she went down following contact from Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb on a layin attempt. She was helped off the floor after the scary play, leaving the team's official ruling of an ankle injury a slight sigh of relief that it wasn't a knee.
She recently returned after a two-game absence due to an injury to the same ankle.
Jones, who joined the Liberty in 2023, was named WNBA Finals MVP last season after winning her first championship. She was the WNBA MVP in '21 as a member of the Connecticut Sun, where she spent her first six seasons.
This season, she's averaging a double-double with 13.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game over eight games. Let's hope the injury isn't as serious as it initially looked for the five-time All-Star.