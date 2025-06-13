Kahleah Copper, Mercury Call Out WNBA After Team Was Snubbed in Highlights From Win
The Phoenix Mercury knocked off the Dallas Wings 93–80 on Wednesday night to push their record to 7–4 on the season, and knock the Wings to just 1–10. You'd have a hard time knowing the result after watching an official WNBA highlights package, though.
The game marked the return of Paige Bueckers from injury, and the Wings rookie went off for a career-high 35 points in the losing effort. That was the focus of Thursday's "morning recap" video posted by the WNBA on X.
Now, this was clearly a Bueckers-focused highlight package, and it makes sense that the WNBA is excited to capitalize and try to build up another star rookie given how Caitlin Clark-focused the league has been for the last year-plus. Even so, it is a little strange for the recap to not show a few Mercury buckets.
The franchise itself, as well as injured Mercury star Kahleah Copper, called out the league over the video Thursday, with the Mercury dropping their own highlights.
The WNBA did also produce a full-game highlights package featuring plenty of Mercury plays, but that is on YouTube and did not make its way onto X.
Bueckers has been as good as advertised since entering the league, but Dallas has a long way to go before it becomes competitive. Meanwhile, franchises like the Mercury are firmly in the playoff mix (even without Copper, a former WNBA Finals MVP with four consecutive All-Star Games on her résumé). There is plenty of space to highlight everyone involved, especially the winner of a game like this.