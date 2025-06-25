Kamilla Cardoso Scores Career-High Before Taking Break From Sky for Team Brazil
Kamilla Cardoso brought her A-Game before her leave of absence from the WNBA during Tuesday night's Chicago Sky-Los Angeles Sparks game. Cardoso will be competing for Team Brazil at the AmeriCup Tournament starting on June 28.
Cardoso's final contest with the Sky for the next almost two weeks was arguably her best since joining the league last year. She posted a career-high 27 points during the Sky's 97-86 win. What a way to go out with a bang before she misses at least the next three games.
This game marks just the second time this season Cardoso's scored over 20 points, and it's only the third time ever that she's hit this mark.
Cardoso will compete for her home country starting on Saturday, June 28 when Brazil faces Argentina at the AmeriCup Tournament in Chile. Team Brazil plays Canada on Monday, then the Domincan Republic on Tuesday and El Salvador on Wednesday. From there, the teams will earn quarterfinals spots leading up to the finals, which takes place on Sunday, July 6.
The next Sky game Cardoso will be available for is on Tuesday, July 8 vs. the Washington Mystics.