Kelsey Mitchell Breaks Fever Legend's Franchise Record During Game vs. Liberty

Mitchell surpassed legendary sharpshooter Tamika Catchings in Fever franchise history.

Kelsey Mitchell stands alone among Fever three-point shooters.
Kelsey Mitchell made some impressive franchise history during the first half of the Indiana Fever's game against the New York Liberty on Wednesday at Barclays Center.

Mitchell entered the game just one three-pointer shy of tying WNBA Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings on the franchise's all-time made three-pointers list. Mitchell drilled a 25-footer roughly two minutes into the game to tie Catchings, and then, with 3:31 remaining in the first quarter, drilled a stepback from the top of the key to pass the Fever legend.

The three-pointer gave Mitchell 607 made three-pointers— and counting.

Catchings, via the Fever's account on X, offered her congratulations to Mitchell.

Mitchell, much like Catchings who spent her entire career with Indiana, has spent all eight seasons with the Fever since she was selected by the franchise with the second pick in the 2018 WNBA draft. A three-time All-Star, Mitchell has posted career averages of 17.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting 37.7 percent from three-point range.

Mitchell in 2025 is averaging a career-best and team-leading 19.3 points per game.

