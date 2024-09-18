Kelsey Plum Declares A'ja Wilson Has No Competition for WNBA MVP Award
Kelsey Plum wouldn't be able to believe it if A'ja Wilson isn't a unanimous choice for WNBA MVP.
In a feature about Wilson by SB Nation's Noa Dalzell, Plum chimed in on her Las Vegas Aces teammate's pursuit of her third MVP award.
"If she’s not the unanimous MVP, I have conspiracy theories," Plum said.
Plum continued, telling Dalzell that she wasn't kidding. She claimed there were other players having a great years, but no one was in Wilson's class.
"I mean, I really will [have conspiracy theories], you know? I don't even know who else you put in the conversation, to be honest," Plum said.
Most would probably agree with Plum's assessment. Wilson has been thoroughly dominant this season for the Aces. She leads the WNBA in points (26.9) and blocks (2.6) per game and is second in rebounds per contest (11.9). She has already set the single-season WNBA mark for points in a season for a Las Vegas team looking to win its third consecutive championship.
While players like Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas are all having great seasons, Wilson should win the MVP award going away.
If the vote isn't unanimous, Plum will have some questions.