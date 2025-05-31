Kelsey Plum Had Funny, Relatable Line About California Adjustment Ahead of Las Vegas Return
Kelsey Plum entered Michelob Ultra Arena as an opponent for the first time on Friday as the new Los Angeles Sparks guard returned to Las Vegas to take on the Aces. She played seven seasons with the franchise after she was selected No. 1 in the 2017 draft by the San Antonio Stars before the team relocated to Las Vegas and was renamed to the Aces a year later.
After two WNBA championships and three All-Star appearances with the Aces, Plum's return game was bound to bring out all the feels. The Aces dealt her to the Sparks over the offseason in the mega-deal which brought Jewell Loyd to Las Vegas from the Seattle Storm.
The team prepared a heartwarming tribute video ahead of the game as Plum received a standing ovation and hugs from former teammates. She's certainly in the midst of a big adjustment after spending her whole WNBA career with the same franchise. When thinking about the changes that stuck out while getting used to L.A., Plum gave a hilarious response.
"DoorDash is a lot more expensive," Plum said with a laugh to reporters Friday ahead of the game via the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
The California costs hit at every level, even coming from a city like Vegas. Outside of the pricey food delivery, Plum opened up about the big change early in her first season with the Sparks.
"It's been great," she continued. "For me I've been able to transition well into different places in my life and L.A. has received me and I'm very grateful for that. Coach [Lynne Roberts] and my teammates have been super supportive and honestly, it's been wonderful. I feel very, very blessed."
As the Sparks' lead guard, Plum is averaging 25.2 points and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 43.4% from three-point range over her first six contests. She was named an All-Star in each of the past three seasons and won the WNBA's Sixth Player of the Year award in 2021 before winning back-to-back titles with the Aces in '22 and '23.