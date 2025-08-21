Paige Bueckers Ties WNBA Rookie Scoring Record in Wings' Thrilling Loss to Sparks
For 28 years, the WNBA's rookie scoring record was the property of Hall of Fame Houston Comets guard Cynthia Cooper—who dropped 44 points on the Sacramento Monarchs in 1997.
As of Wednesday, she has company.
Wings guard Paige Bueckers tagged the Sparks for 44 points Wednesday night, tying the league's rookie scoring mark as her team fell just short in an 81–80 loss to Los Angeles. Sparks guard Kelsey Plum's buzzer-beating floater was the difference.
Despite Los Angeles taking home the victory, the night belonged to Bueckers, who obliterated her previous career high of 35 (set June 11 against the Mercury). Her college career high was 40 against Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 on March 29.
Bueckers was astoundingly efficient, taking 21 shots and making 17. She made all four of her three-point attempts and all six of her free throws, and added four rebounds and three assists.
It was the kind of individual performance impossible to script—and yet one becoming routine for the presumptive Rookie of the Year.