SI

Paige Bueckers Ties WNBA Rookie Scoring Record in Wings' Thrilling Loss to Sparks

Dallas came up short, but the rookie proved her mettle.

Patrick Andres

Paige Bueckers put the basketball world on notice Wednesday.
Paige Bueckers put the basketball world on notice Wednesday. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

For 28 years, the WNBA's rookie scoring record was the property of Hall of Fame Houston Comets guard Cynthia Cooper—who dropped 44 points on the Sacramento Monarchs in 1997.

As of Wednesday, she has company.

Wings guard Paige Bueckers tagged the Sparks for 44 points Wednesday night, tying the league's rookie scoring mark as her team fell just short in an 81–80 loss to Los Angeles. Sparks guard Kelsey Plum's buzzer-beating floater was the difference.

Despite Los Angeles taking home the victory, the night belonged to Bueckers, who obliterated her previous career high of 35 (set June 11 against the Mercury). Her college career high was 40 against Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 on March 29.

Bueckers was astoundingly efficient, taking 21 shots and making 17. She made all four of her three-point attempts and all six of her free throws, and added four rebounds and three assists.

It was the kind of individual performance impossible to script—and yet one becoming routine for the presumptive Rookie of the Year.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/WNBA