Kevin Durant Shares Pumped-Up Message for WNBA on Opening Weekend

Love to see the support from one of the NBA's biggest stars.

Brigid Kennedy

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant on Jan 31, 2024.
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant on Jan 31, 2024. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
NBA star and social media user Kevin Durant was back on his posting grind this weekend, just in time for the start of the WNBA regular season.

On Saturday, one day after the women's run officially began, Durant shared a message of excitement and encouragement on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

Simple, but effective.

Though the WNBA has exploded in popularity in recent years, KD has always been a champion of the ladies' game. For instance, he was earlier this year involved in an investor group looking to bring a franchise to Austin, as well as part of the ownership group for Gotham FC, the women's soccer club in New Jersey.

Published
Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

