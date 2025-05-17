Kevin Durant Shares Pumped-Up Message for WNBA on Opening Weekend
NBA star and social media user Kevin Durant was back on his posting grind this weekend, just in time for the start of the WNBA regular season.
On Saturday, one day after the women's run officially began, Durant shared a message of excitement and encouragement on his X (formerly Twitter) account:
Simple, but effective.
Though the WNBA has exploded in popularity in recent years, KD has always been a champion of the ladies' game. For instance, he was earlier this year involved in an investor group looking to bring a franchise to Austin, as well as part of the ownership group for Gotham FC, the women's soccer club in New Jersey.
Love to see the support from one of the NBA's biggest stars.
