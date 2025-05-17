SI

Sabrina Ionescu Shared Five-Word Goal For Liberty's 2025 Season Ahead of Home Opener

Absolutely electric.

Brigid Kennedy

New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu on May 12, 2025.
New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu on May 12, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu isn't satisfied after just one WNBA title. Nah, she's already gearing up for another.

As the Liberty prepared to raise their 2024 Championship banner into the Barclays Center rafters on Saturday afternoon, Ionescu laid out her team's goal for the 2025 season in just five words: "We gotta run it back."

"We're so thankful, thank you guys for being part of this championship journey with us," the guard said in full, while addressing the crowd. "We gotta run it back. So we need the energy, we need the love, we need the support. Thank you!"

The Liberty also on Saturday received their championship rings, which Ionescu wasted no time showing off.

The whole thing was so electric you could almost forget the team had a game to play—New York is currently taking on the Las Vegas Aces in its first game of the season. Vegas was leading by one at the end of the first quarter.

Published
