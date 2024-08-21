Kim Mulkey’s Old Comments About Caitlin Clark Going Viral Again for Good Reason
Caitlin Clark is firing on all cylinders midway through her rookie season in the WNBA, which was evident during her two big games back since the league's Olympic break ended. She has the Indiana Fever playing their best basketball of the year, winning four of their last five games, and the team is suddenly looking like it could be a problem in the playoffs.
Clark's scoring has never been a problem but there's another part of her game that has been just as good—her passing, which has time and again set teammates up for easy buckets. The former Iowa guard is so good at dishing the ball of that on Sunday she broke the WNBA record for assists in a rookie season.
Clark's success has made a quote from Kim Mulkey go viral again. The LSU coach raved about her last April after losing to Iowa in the Elite Eight.
"She's just a generational player and she just makes everybody around her better," Mulkey said. That's what the great ones do. I think they had a kid that scored 21 and 18, (Clark) had 12 assists. Caitlin Clark is not going to beat you by herself. It's what she does to make those other teammates better that helps her score points and them score points to beat you."
She's not wrong. Clark continues to make all of her teammates better, while also scoring big buckets when she has to. And now the Fever are rolling.
Clark and the Fever are back in action Saturday night when they travel to Minnesota to face the Lynx.