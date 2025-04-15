SI

Kim Mulkey Wore a Very Colorful Jacket to WNBA Draft, and Fans Had Lots of Jokes

Kristen Wong

LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a play against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
There's usually never a dull moment when LSU coach Kim Mulkey is around. During Monday night's WNBA draft, that was quite literally true.

Mulkey was in New York City to support former LSU player Aneesah Morrow, who was selected by the Connecticut Sun with the No. 7 pick of the draft. The longtime Lady Tigers coach shared a heartfelt wordless reaction on her social media to seeing Morrow get taken off the board, but that wasn't necessarily what got WNBA fans' attention.

Mulkey, who has been known for her unusually bright and flamboyant fits on the court, pulled up to the event at Hudson Yards wearing an extremely colorful blazer bedazzled with a dizzying amount of rainbow sequins.

Compared to Mulkey's past wardrobe choices, this was hardly out of the ordinary. Still, fans had some fun roasting Mulkey for her impossible-to-ignore draft day fit:

Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

