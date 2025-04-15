Kim Mulkey Wore a Very Colorful Jacket to WNBA Draft, and Fans Had Lots of Jokes
There's usually never a dull moment when LSU coach Kim Mulkey is around. During Monday night's WNBA draft, that was quite literally true.
Mulkey was in New York City to support former LSU player Aneesah Morrow, who was selected by the Connecticut Sun with the No. 7 pick of the draft. The longtime Lady Tigers coach shared a heartfelt wordless reaction on her social media to seeing Morrow get taken off the board, but that wasn't necessarily what got WNBA fans' attention.
Mulkey, who has been known for her unusually bright and flamboyant fits on the court, pulled up to the event at Hudson Yards wearing an extremely colorful blazer bedazzled with a dizzying amount of rainbow sequins.
Compared to Mulkey's past wardrobe choices, this was hardly out of the ordinary. Still, fans had some fun roasting Mulkey for her impossible-to-ignore draft day fit: