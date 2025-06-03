Las Vegas Giving Aces Players Unique $100K Sponsorships Again Despite Investigation
Each player of the Las Vegas Aces will get a considerable amount of extra money this season through the unique (and somewhat controversial) sponsorship the city offered the team.
According to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Callie Fin on Monday, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is sponsoring Aces players for the second straight season, offering each player on the roster $100,000 apiece. The LVCVA offered the team the sponsorship last season for the first time, which the WNBA quickly decided to investigate.
LVCVA president Steve Hill said they have not heard from the league on the status of the investigation, according to the report, which led the LVCVA to proceed with another round of the sponsorships.
“I don’t know the inner workings of the league,” Hill said via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m not looking to cause more of an issue, and it doesn’t seem like there’s an issue there. So we’re just moving forward.”
The sponsorship does not violate the WNBA's salary cap because the LVCVA didn't involve the club in the deal and instead worked with each individual player and agent. The league initially staked they were set to determine whether the sponsorship violates the spirit of the salary cap rules, but there hasn't been a substantial update since the probe was initially announced.
Looks like the top-tier benefit and unique sponsorship lives on.