LeBron James Had Simple Advice for Caitlin Clark Before Her Year Two Campaign
No one knows greatness quite like Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who took to social media to send a sweet message to Caitlin Clark during her WNBA season-opening win on Saturday.
Clark and the Indiana Fever took care of business against the Chicago Sky in a 93-58 blowout victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, getting their 2025 season off to a roaring start. Clark wasted no time to record her first triple double of 2025 with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, though she also received her first flagrant after a hard foul on Sky's Angel Reese.
James, who hasn't been shy about sharing his support for Clark throughout the years, sent the Fever guard a short but powerful piece of advice for her Year 2 campaign.
"Good luck and DO YOU per usual this season!!!" James wrote, adding a series of emojis which included a crown. He shared photos of the two of them sharing an embrace in a locker room.
James also congratulated Clark after the win on her triple double feat:
James's advice for Clark was eerily similar to what he said to Lakers teammate Luka Doncic shortly after Doncic's blockbuster trade in February. James told Doncic before his first Lakers game, "Be your f---ing self. Don't fit in, fit the f--- out."
Clark has seemingly done just that in her first game of the 2025 season, as she started her sophomore year with a handful of her signature three-pointers, cool dimes and clutch shots to remind fans why her game was so special.