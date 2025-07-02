Legendary Halftime Act Red Panda Suffers Scary Fall During WNBA Commissioner's Cup
Rong Niu, better known as the legendary halftime performer Red Panda, suffered a scary fall during her routine at the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final between the Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever Tuesday night.
According to The Athletic's Ben Pickman, she fell off her signature unicycle less than a minute into her performance which stopped the act as she was helped off the floor and eventually wheeled away. She's a long beloved figure across the sports world, mainly among basketball fans, for her incredible acrobatics where she throws and balances bowl after bowl in a giant stack atop her head—all from the top of her unicycle.
The gravity-defying act of course comes with risk as the five-foot performer gets up to 12-feet tall atop her unicycle, focusing on balancing metal bowls on her feet and catching them on her head. She's become world-renowned mostly for her halftime performances across NBA, WNBA and college basketball games.
As the scary moment surfaced across social media, fans quickly spread an outpouring of love and support for the treasured figure:
While the severity of the injury is currently unknown, Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files reported she left the court clutching her left wrist, which may have taken the brunt of the fall. The entire basketball world is hoping it's nothing serious as we await an update on her condition.