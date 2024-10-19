Liberty Coach Rips WNBA Officiating After Tightly Contested Game 4 vs. Lynx
New York Liberty coach Sany Brondello is not happy with the officiating in the 2024 WNBA Finals.
Shortly after the Liberty's 82–80 loss to the Minnesota Lynx in Game 4 at Target Center, Brondello aired her grievances about the referees in her postgame press conference.
"I will say this. I know Cheryl [Reeve] said it last time, but we got no calls today," Brondello said. "Do I have to talk up in a press conference? Because they were getting ticky-tack [fouls] and we went down there, got hit, and we got nothing.
"... All we want is fair. ... I'm one of the nicest bloody coaches in the league. But this pisses me off. Just be fair."
The Liberty were whistled for 14 fouls in Game 4, five more than the Lynx (9). Minnesota had more than double the chances from the free-throw line, nailing 15 of 20 attempts, including the game-winning free throws with two seconds left.
New York, meanwhile, made all nine of its attempts from the charity stripe.
Just two days ago, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve complained about the officiating following Minnesota's heartbreaking 80–77 loss to New York in Game 3.
"The game's called differently for [Napheesa Collier] than it is for [Breanna Stewart]," Reeve said. "For whatever reason, we have a hard time getting to the foul line in this series."
The Lynx and Liberty will return to the floor for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Sunday night at Barclays Center. Both teams certainly are hoping the officials decide to show up as well.