Liberty Hire Longtime Warriors Assistant As New Head Coach
One year removed from taking home the 2024 WNBA championship, the Liberty made the surprising move to fire coach Sandy Brondello at the conclusion of the ‘25 campaign. After nearly two months, New York has chosen the coach it believes will return the franchise to a championship level: Golden State Warriors assistant Chris DeMarco.
DeMarco has agreed to a deal to lead the Liberty, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. He becomes the 10th coach in New York franchise history, replacing its most successful coach in Brondello, who went 107–53 in four years and delivered its first title. Brondello accepted the job to lead the expansion Toronto Tempo earlier this month.
The 40-year-old joined the Warriors staff in 2012 as a video coordinator, working his way up through the scouting ranks and into an assistant coachign role. He has been a part of the franchise’s four championships under head coach Steve Kerr. He has also served as the head coach of the Bahamas men's national basketball team since 2019.
Under Brondello, the Liberty finished 27–17 in 2025, landing the fifth-seed in the playoffs. They lost in a three-game first-round series to the Mercury, notching an overtime win in Phoenix to open play before dropping a pair of games including a rough 26-point home defeat in Game 2. The Mercury would go on to lose in four games to the Aces in the WNBA Finals.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.