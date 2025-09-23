Liberty Parts Ways With Coach Sandy Brondello in Shocking Move
The Liberty announced on Tuesday that the team would not be renewing coach Sandy Brondello's contract for the 2026 season, ending her tenure in New York.
This move comes after the Liberty's shocking first round playoff exit to the Mercury last Friday. The Liberty are the reigning WNBA champions and were seen as a possibility to repeat this season. Last year's title was the Liberty's first in franchise history.
New York will begin a search for their new head coach immediately, the press release said.
“We would like to thank Sandy Brondello for her everlasting impact on the New York Liberty,” general manager Jonathan Kolb said. “Sandy finishes her tenure in New York as the winningest coach in franchise history, and she took us to never-before-seen heights as the first head coach to lead the Liberty to a championship. We wish Sandy the very best in her next chapter.”
Brondello began her career with the Liberty in 2022 and took the team to the playoffs in each of her four years. In 2023, New York was the WNBA Finals runner-up. She ends her Liberty tenure with a 107-53 record.
The Liberty's decision to part ways with Brondello is shocking in many ways, but mostly because her players expressed their desire for her to return as coach in 2026, specifically Breanna Stewart. The star player defended Brondello extensively in her postgame press conference on Friday, saying the team "has her back." It'll be interesting to see the players' reactions to this news.