SI

Liberty Parts Ways With Coach Sandy Brondello in Shocking Move

Brondello led New York to its first WNBA title last season.

Madison Williams

The Liberty parted ways with coach Sandy Brondello after the 2025 season.
The Liberty parted ways with coach Sandy Brondello after the 2025 season. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Liberty announced on Tuesday that the team would not be renewing coach Sandy Brondello's contract for the 2026 season, ending her tenure in New York.

This move comes after the Liberty's shocking first round playoff exit to the Mercury last Friday. The Liberty are the reigning WNBA champions and were seen as a possibility to repeat this season. Last year's title was the Liberty's first in franchise history.

New York will begin a search for their new head coach immediately, the press release said.

“We would like to thank Sandy Brondello for her everlasting impact on the New York Liberty,” general manager Jonathan Kolb said. “Sandy finishes her tenure in New York as the winningest coach in franchise history, and she took us to never-before-seen heights as the first head coach to lead the Liberty to a championship. We wish Sandy the very best in her next chapter.”

Brondello began her career with the Liberty in 2022 and took the team to the playoffs in each of her four years. In 2023, New York was the WNBA Finals runner-up. She ends her Liberty tenure with a 107-53 record.

The Liberty's decision to part ways with Brondello is shocking in many ways, but mostly because her players expressed their desire for her to return as coach in 2026, specifically Breanna Stewart. The star player defended Brondello extensively in her postgame press conference on Friday, saying the team "has her back." It'll be interesting to see the players' reactions to this news.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/WNBA