Liberty Provide Injury Update on Breanna Stewart As Season Nears Home Stretch
With 18 games left in the regular season, the New York Liberty own a 17-9 record and first place in the Eastern Conference. However, an obstacle to their repeat bid has presented itself.
Liberty forward Breanna Stewart will miss indefinite time with a bone bruise, New York coach Sandy Brondello announced Wednesday via Michael Voepel of ESPN. Stewart sustained the injury to her right knee Saturday during the Liberty's 101–99 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.
"We want to be smart with it," Brondello said. "If we can get her back at the end of August, I think that's great. It's big picture... so when she's ready. But keep it fresh for the playoffs. I know she'll be back before then."
Stewart, 30, is averaging 18.3 points—tied for a career low with her rookie year on the Seattle Storm in 2016—in 24 games this season. Her rebounding average is also at a career low, while her 3.9 assists per game are a career high.
New York played the Minnesota Lynx in a rematch of last season's WNBA Finals on Wednesday, losing 100–93.