Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Had Encouraging Message for Caitlin Clark As Injuries Continue
Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu shared some kind words toward Caitlin Clark, who will not be competing in the WNBA three-point contest or All-Star Game this weekend as she deals with a groin injury.
This is just the latest absence for Clark. She has been unable to regularly stay on the court this season due to lingering injuries.
The absence from the All-Star Game and three-point contest is especially unfortunate for Clark as her team, the Indiana Fever, is hosting the All-Star Game. Clark is captain of one of the two All-Star teams, but will now be relegated to a sideline role.
Ionescu, who is on Team Clark, related to the second-year pro. Ahead of the competition, she talked about her own struggles working through injuries during her first two seasons. She has since become a four-time WNBA All-Star and a top player in the league.
"Obviously, we're good friends. I’ve been able to talk to her a lot through this process," Ionescu said. "Honestly, I went through something similar in my career. My first year I didn't play due to injury and then second year I had three [or] four soft tissue injuries that I was dealing with. You look back and it's a blessing in disguise because you're able to learn and grow and understand it's all part of your journey. You just gotta continue to figure out what you need in a pro career. Just trying to be that soundboard for her and that voice having gone through something similar.
"It’s really unfortunate that we don’t have her but she means a lot more to the game than just showing up and playing," Ionescu continued. "And I think you’re able to see that with the excitement in Indy regardless of if she's playing or not.”
Missing this All-Star Game is disappointing, but there will surely be more All-Star Games in Clark's future. She will still get to participate in this year's experience and celebrations, as well as try to lead her team to a win on Saturday.