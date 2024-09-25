Sabrina Ionescu Had Funny Quote About High-Fiving Spike Lee During Liberty Win
In a New York minute, Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty won their first round series in two games over the Atlanta Dream to advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs.
And in the spirit of New York playoff basketball, movie director and New York Knicks superfan Spike Lee, who was seated courtside to cheer on the Liberty, high-fived Ionescu during the third quarter. The Liberty star, who scored a game-high 36 points and knocked down five three-pointers to lead her club to victory, amusingly described what high-fiving Lee was like.
"Spike Lee gave me a high five as I was going to take the ball out of bounds," Ionescu said with a laugh. "And I felt like New York was just like injected into my veins."
"At that moment, I was like 'We're winning this.' "
The Liberty indeed went on to win, 92-81, thanks to Ionescu's franchise playoff record-tying—and career-high—36 points. She also became the first player in WNBA history with at least 35 points, five assists and five-plus three-pointers made in a postseason game.
The Liberty will take on the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals (which is a best out of five series), with Game 1 at the Barclays Center on Sunday.