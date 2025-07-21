Liberty Sign Former WNBA Finals MVP After Two Years Away From League
The New York Liberty are bolstering their roster midway through the WNBA season by signing former league champ Emma Meesseman, ESPN's Alexa Philippou reported Monday.
Meesseman, a two-time All-Star, hasn't played in the W since 2022, and her arrival will be subject to the amount of time it takes the Belgian to go through the visa application process. She also reportedly considered joining the Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury.
The 6'4'' forward won 2019 WNBA Finals MVP during her seven-season stint on the Washington Mystics. She also won back-to-back FIBA Women's EuroBasket MVP honors in 2023 and '25, most recently helping Belgium defend their crown in a win over Spain in the EuroBasket final this past summer. Meesseman averaged 19.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists across six games in the overseas competition.
The Liberty (15-6) are similarly looking to defend their WNBA title and become the fourth franchise to repeat as champions this year, with an already stacked roster featuring Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and offseason acquisition Natasha Cloud.