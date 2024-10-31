SI

Liberty Star Sabrina Ionescu Played With Torn UCL in Last Two Games of WNBA Finals

The basketball world reportedly has an explanation for the guard's rough Game 5.

Sabrina Ionescu celebrates her 2024 WNBA title. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In Game 5 of the WNBA Finals on Oct. 20, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu was not herself. Her team pulled out a 67–62 overtime victory over the Minnesota Lynx, but she shot just 1-for-19 in a woeful individual outing.

Now, an explanation for Ionescu's struggles has reportedly emerged.

Ionescu tore the UCL in her right hand—her shooting hand—during the Liberty's 82–80 loss in Game 4, according to a Thursday morning report from Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

Per Philippou, Ionescu will not need surgery for the injury—which she has covered in a wrap and splint in recent days.

Ionescu had a terrific season in 2024, averaging 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. She finished sixth in the league's MVP voting, made the All-Star Game, made the All-WNBA second team, and finished fifth in the Most Improved Player voting.

On top of all that, she won her first Olympic gold medal (and fifth FIBA gold medal) in the Olympics in Paris.

