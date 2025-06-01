Liberty’s Dominant Win Over Connecticut Sun Was a Historic Beat Down
The New York Liberty are off to a hot start in the 2025 season, to say the least.
On Sunday, the reigning WNBA champions dominated the Connecticut Sun, winning 100-52. The 48-point margin of victory made the league history books, too, as it's now the second-largest win in WNBA history. The record is a 57-point victory from the Minnesota Lynx over the Indiana Fever in 2017.
The Liberty's biggest lead on Sunday was actually 55 points in the third quarter when they went up 85-30 over the Sun.
This wasn't the only history the Liberty made on Sunday. The Liberty drained a whopping 19 three-pointers during the contest, which is tied with the WNBA record previously made by New York.
The Liberty's 7-0 record is their best start to a season in franchise history. Could the Liberty repeat as champions after capturing their first WNBA title last season? It's definitely possible at this point.