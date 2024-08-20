Lynx Acquire Myisha Hines-Allen in Trade Deadline Deal With Mystics
Tuesday is the 2024 WNBA trade deadline, and although there's not commonly an abundance of moves that end up getting made, the Minnesota Lynx and Washington Mystics were able to come to an agreement over a trade before the official deadline.
The Mystics are sending veteran forward Myisha Hines-Allen to the Lynx in exchange for Sika Kone, Olivia Epoupa and a 2026 second round pick, per a team announcement.
Hines-Allen, 28, is the sister of Jacksonville Jaguars standout linebacker Josh Hines-Allen, a former first round pick. Myisha is in her seventh season in the WNBA and has featured in 187 career games.
In 2024, Hines-Allen has averaged 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 19.1 minutes per night in Washington. She's made 10 starts in 27 total appearances and is shooting 35.9% from three-point range.
Epoupa, 30, is in her first WNBA season. The French guard has appeared sparingly for Minnesota this year, averaging just 6.6 minutes across 14 games. As for Kone, she's in her second season in the league, having previously played for the Chicago Sky. In 17 games this year, she's averaged 1.2 points.