Lynx Star Napheesa Collier Wraps Up WNBA Milestone on Season's Last Day
Napheesa Collier wrapped up a historic season on Thursday night. The Lynx star had 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals as Minnesota finished the regular season with the best record in the WNBA.
Collier was 8-of-10 from the field, but more importantly, she came into the game shooting 39.2% from three and made 3-of-4 three-pointers which brought her to 40% from long distance on the year. That made her the second player in WNBA history to ever have a 50/40/90 season.
Even more impressive is the fact that Collier did it while averaging 23 points per game. Elena Delle Donne averaged 19.5 points a game when she did it. For what it's worth, Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics won the title that season.
Last year, Collier took the Lynx to the WNBA Finals where they lost to the Liberty in five games. Collier will turn 29 later this month, and the only two things missing from her resume are an MVP and a championship.
What is the 50/40/90 Club?
The 50/40/90 club is one of the most exclusive in all of sports. A player must shoot 50% from the floor, 40% from behind the three-point line and 90% form the free throw line.
In addition to Delle Donne and Collier, nine players have had 50/40/90 seasons in the NBA: Larry Bird (twice), Steve Nash (four times), Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Reggie Miller, Dirk Nowitzki, Mark Price, Malcolm Brogdon and Kyrie Irving once each.