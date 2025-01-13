Man Arrested for Stalking Caitlin Clark in Indianapolis
A man from Texas accused of stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was arrested in Indianapolis this weekend.
Michael Lewis, 55, made threats and sent sexually explicit messages to Clark and is charged with one count of stalking threatening sexual battery or death, a Level 5 felony, according to Fox59 News’ Angela Ganote.
“Been driving around your house 3x a day,” Lewis messaged her, according to court documents. “But don’t call the law just yet.”
Lewis also told Clark he wanted to attend Fever games to see the WNBA star in action. Some of his messages were "sexually violent" in nature.
Clark spoke to the police about the messages and said she became concerned for her safety after finding out Lewis was in Indianapolis.
Lewis was taken into custody on Sunday after authorities traced his recent messages to an IP address in Indianapolis, specifically a hotel Lewis was staying at in the 100 block of North Market Street.
Officers first visited Lewis on Jan. 8 regarding his unsolicited messages, during which Lewis allegedly said he was in “an imaginary relationship” with Clark. However, he continued to send her messages, according to police.
"No matter how prominent a figure you are, this case shows that online harassment can quickly escalate to actual threats of physical violence," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.
If convicted, Lewis could face up to six years in prison.