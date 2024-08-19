Mics Caught Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston Sharing the Best Pregame Message on Bench
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston have quickly become the leaders on an Indiana Fever team that has been red-hot lately, and they continued their climb up the standings on Sunday with a 92-75 victory over the Seattle Storm at home.
Clark had 23 points and nine assists in the win and broke another WNBA record in the process. Boston, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, had nine points and 15 rebounds. The Fever are now 13-15 on the season and have won four of their last five.
The two shared a great pregame moment which mics picked up, as Clark was heard telling Boston, "You're going to be amazing, because you are amazing." Boston beamed while saying, "Thank you, you too!"
This was great:
Boston later shared that this is something they do before every game:
Fans loved it: