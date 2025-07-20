Mics Caught Caitlin Clark’s Candid Line on WNBA’s Four-Point Shot at All-Star Game
Caitlin Clark won't be playing in Saturday night's WNBA All-Star Game, which means she won't get to try her hand at the brand new four-point shot that was added to the All-Star rulebook earlier this week.
Clark, who's still recovering from a groin injury, was heard discussing the new rule with fellow team captain Napheesa Collier after the pair's pregame pressers. Collier admitted that the four-point shot was made for Clark, given the Indiana Fever star's well-known long-range shooting abilities.
That prompted Clark to give a hilariously honest take on the shot: "It's really not even that far, though."
This was all captured on "Stud Budz," a Twitch stream run by Minnesota Lynx players Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman that has gotten much more popular over WNBA All-Star weekend.
Since Clark will be sitting this game out, Collier half-jokingly proposed that every time a player makes a four-point shot in the All-Star game, Clark should take a shot of liquor at the afterparty. It's all fun and games right now, but when tip-off rolls around, you can probably expect Clark to lock in as an assistant coach to help her team secure a win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight.