Mics Caught Caitlin Clark’s Candid Line on WNBA’s Four-Point Shot at All-Star Game

Clark isn't usually afraid to launch one from deep.

Kristen Wong

Caitlin Clark chats with fellow team captain Napheesa Collier ahead of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.
Caitlin Clark chats with fellow team captain Napheesa Collier ahead of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. / Screengrab on Twitter/ @nosyone4
Caitlin Clark won't be playing in Saturday night's WNBA All-Star Game, which means she won't get to try her hand at the brand new four-point shot that was added to the All-Star rulebook earlier this week.

Clark, who's still recovering from a groin injury, was heard discussing the new rule with fellow team captain Napheesa Collier after the pair's pregame pressers. Collier admitted that the four-point shot was made for Clark, given the Indiana Fever star's well-known long-range shooting abilities.

That prompted Clark to give a hilariously honest take on the shot: "It's really not even that far, though."

This was all captured on "Stud Budz," a Twitch stream run by Minnesota Lynx players Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman that has gotten much more popular over WNBA All-Star weekend.

Since Clark will be sitting this game out, Collier half-jokingly proposed that every time a player makes a four-point shot in the All-Star game, Clark should take a shot of liquor at the afterparty. It's all fun and games right now, but when tip-off rolls around, you can probably expect Clark to lock in as an assistant coach to help her team secure a win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight.

Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

