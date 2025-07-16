WNBA Rolls Out Cool New All-Star Game Rule That Caitlin Clark Wanted Years Ago
The WNBA is adding a fun new wrinkle to the 2025 All-Star game, which is set to take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday night.
The league announced this week that it was introducing the four-point shot at the All-Star game—for the first time ever, players will be able to sink a four-pointer from any of four designated shooting circle zones that are each located 28 feet from the rim. There are two shooting circle zones on each half of the court.
The only kicker? One of the W's most impressive long-range shooters, Caitlin Clark, might not get to try her hand at the four-point shot due to a new groin injury she appeared to suffer Tuesday night. Clark was named one of the captains for the All-Star game alongside Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier, but after her recent injury setback it's unclear whether she will be healthy enough to play come Saturday.
It's a real shame, since the Indiana Fever superstar was among those in favor of the four-point shot according to one of her old tweets.
Back in July 2022, two years before getting drafted by the Fever, Clark wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "The 4 point shot in the WNBA All-Star game>>>> :)"
Despite her impressive shooting ability, Clark has been ice-cold from beyond the arc in her second WNBA season, making just 2 of 35 three-pointers in five games on the road (she's shooting at a 27.9% clip overall). She went 1 of 7 from deep prior to injuring her groin in Tuesday's win over the Connecticut Sun.
The WNBA also announced three other All-Star game rule changes in addition to the four-point shot: a 20-second shot clock, live-play substitutions and automatic points that will replace free throw attempts until the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.