Mics Caught Liberty Coach’s Line to Breanna Stewart About Drawing Foul in WNBA Finals Game 5
A controversial moment in the New York Liberty’s 67-62 thrilling overtime win over the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA finals is about to get even messier.
The Liberty were trailing the Lynx, 60-58, with just under five seconds left in the game when Breanna Stewart received a favorable call from the refs. Stewart drew contact from Lynx forward Alanna Smith while driving to the hoop, and Smith was whistled for a shooting foul. Stewart stepped up to the charity stripe and sank both free throws to tie the game and force overtime.
The shooting foul was a call that many on social media—including LeBron James—didn’t agree with, especially given the physical and competitive nature of the championship-deciding Game 5.
In a timeout prior to the Liberty’s offensive play, Liberty coach Sandy Brondello was mic’d up and appeared to tell Stewart, “If they foul you, embellish it.”
Any experienced coach would likely tell their players the same thing in the clutch moments of a game, but the fact that the Liberty received a pivotal foul call shortly after doesn’t look great.
Stewart’s free throws breathed life into a struggling Liberty team as New York stepped it up in overtime to beat the Lynx for the franchise’s first WNBA title on Sunday night. Stewart finished with 13 points and four assists while Liberty center Jonquel Jones led the team with 17 points and won Finals MVP after averaging 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds during the series.