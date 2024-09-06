SI

Nancy Lieberman Compares Caitlin Clark to Taylor Swift, Her Fans to 'Swifties'

The Hall of Fame guard has effusively praised the rookie in a string of recent media appearances.

Aug 12, 2023; Springfield, MA, USA; Nancy Lieberman arrives at Symphony Hall for the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement.
Count Hall of Fame guard Nancy Lieberman as being one of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's most vocal champions.

On Sunday, Lieberman compared the budding star to Hall of Fame guard Michael Jordan. Two days, later Lieberman appeared on The Stephen A. Smith Show and said Hall of Fame forward and guard Sheryl Swoopes's criticisms of Clark had ended their friendship.

Lieberman added to her lofty Clark comparisons Friday on Sirius XM's NBA radio station—declaring that the rookie was comparable to musician Taylor Swift.

"It doesn't matter who people fancy at the moment. It's Caitlin Clark. She's the Taylor Swift of women's basketball right now," Lieberman said.

Clark—a professed admirer of Swift—has averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game in her phenomenal first professional season.

She has also developed a devoted, passionate national following—which Lieberman compared to Swift's famously loyal fans.

"Her fans are like 'Swifties.' They're extraordinarily loyal. And in every arena you go into, half the people there are her fans wearing her jerseys," Lieberman said. "She's a media superstar, but damn—she's backed it up every step of the way."

