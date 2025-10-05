Napheesa Collier Cancels Meeting With WNBA Commissioner Amid Growing Tensions
Lynx star Napheesa Collier has canceled an upcoming meeting with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, ESPN's Kendra Andrews and Ramona Shelburne reported Saturday.
Collier was prepared to meet with Engelbert sometime next week to discuss her criticisms of the WNBA. However, after Engelbert denied making comments about Caitlin Clark as described by Collier in her explosive exit interview, Collier has canceled the meeting. A source told ESPN that Engelbert's latest actions have "pretty much pushed the relationship beyond repair."
Engelbert said in a press conference before Game 1 of the WNBA finals there was a lot of "inaccuracy" surrounding the reporting of Collier's no-holds-barred takedown of WNBA leadership. She went on to deny speaking ill of Clark and insisted that she "highly respects" the players.
Collier claimed Engelbert told her in a private conversation in February that "Caitlin should be grateful" for the WNBA and that "players should be on their knees thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal that I got them."
Tensions between WNBA players and the league appear to be rising amid a pivotal time for the W, as the WNBA Players Association is currently trying to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement, one that reportedly includes higher player salaries and revenue sharing.
The deadline for the two sides to come to an agreement is Oct. 31, with the possibility of a lockout looming ahead. The league and players union can also agree to an extension, though it would seem like the two aren't even on speaking terms at the moment.