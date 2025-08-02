Napheesa Collier Exits Lynx Blowout Over Aces After Rolling Ankle
Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier exited the team's stomping of the Las Vegas Aces early on Saturday.
Late in the third quarter as the Lynx were leading the Aces by more than 40 points, Collier rolled her ankle as she crashed the class for an offensive rebound. She appeared to run into the back of teammate Alanna Smith's leg which caused her to severely roll her right ankle. Following the play, she walked gingerly off the court and into the locker room with help from the training staff.
While the severity of any potential injury is currently unknown, it's positive that she walked off the floor on her own, albeit with the help of Lynx training personnel.
Collier is the WNBA's leading scorer this season, averaging 23.8 points per game for the league-best 23-5 Lynx. She's also averaging 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 35.9% on three-pointers. The five-time All-Star was named the MVP of the league's All-Star Game this season.
Hopefully it's nothing serious for one of the W's biggest stars.