Napheesa Collier Shares What She Texted Paige Bueckers Before WNBA Debut vs. Lynx
Paige Bueckers will make her WNBA regular season debut on Friday night in the Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx.
Ahead of Bueckers's big night, she received a text from a WNBA superstar, Napheesa Collier, who happens to play for the Lynx. Collier wanted to wish Bueckers good luck for her debut, but was careful not to send her too many good vibes since they are going to be opponents on Friday night.
“I texted her tonight, like, ‘Good luck tonight. Don’t do too much against us, wait ’til your next game,’" Collier said, via Hardwood Heroics' Grant Afseth. "But yeah, I’m excited for her.”
No one wants to start the season 0-1, of course.
It's going to be a meaningful game for Bueckers in many ways as she's originally from Minnesota and grew up loving the Lynx. That doesn't mean she won't give it her all for the Wings on Friday night. She's definitely in it to win it.