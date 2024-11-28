New York Liberty's Mascot Ellie Makes Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade History
The New York Liberty's mascot Ellie the Elephant has become quite the star in the WNBA world this year, especially as her team took home its first WNBA title in franchise history. She's known for her trendy fashion choices and dance routines.
To add to Ellie's incredible year, she also made Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade history on Thursday by becoming the first professional sports mascot to get a whole float dedicated to her.
"I honestly can’t believe tomorrow I will have the HONOR of making history as the first professional sports mascot to have a dedicated float in the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade," Ellie's X, formerly known as Twitter, posted on Wednesday.
Even though it was raining during the parade in New York City, Ellie still performed an entire dance routine on the float with backup dancers. What a superstar.
Of course Ellie seemed to be sporting a Liberty green-colored rain jacket. A style icon.