SI

New York Liberty's Mascot Ellie Makes Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade History

What a superstar.

Madison Williams

New York Liberty's mascot Ellie performs during halftime.
New York Liberty's mascot Ellie performs during halftime. / Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images
In this story:

The New York Liberty's mascot Ellie the Elephant has become quite the star in the WNBA world this year, especially as her team took home its first WNBA title in franchise history. She's known for her trendy fashion choices and dance routines.

To add to Ellie's incredible year, she also made Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade history on Thursday by becoming the first professional sports mascot to get a whole float dedicated to her.

"I honestly can’t believe tomorrow I will have the HONOR of making history as the first professional sports mascot to have a dedicated float in the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade," Ellie's X, formerly known as Twitter, posted on Wednesday.

Even though it was raining during the parade in New York City, Ellie still performed an entire dance routine on the float with backup dancers. What a superstar.

Of course Ellie seemed to be sporting a Liberty green-colored rain jacket. A style icon.

More of the Latest Around WNBA

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/WNBA