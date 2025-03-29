SI

New York Liberty Re-Sign Two-Time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart

The defending champs are bringing back one of the core members of the championship team.

Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart is re-signing with the New York Liberty, the team announced on Saturday.

Stewart, entering her age-31 season, averaged 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Liberty in 2024. She led the charge to the franchise's first-ever championship victory and posted a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds in the title-clinching Game 5 win over the Minnesota Lynx.

Stewart is one of the most decorated players in league history, with multiple championships, MVP selections, and All-WNBA nominations. She's played each of the last two seasons on one-year deals with the Liberty; her contract in 2024 was worth $205,000.

The Liberty's championship core remains intact with a title defense looming in 2025.

