New York Liberty Re-Sign Two-Time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart
The defending champs are bringing back one of the core members of the championship team.
WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart is re-signing with the New York Liberty, the team announced on Saturday.
Stewart, entering her age-31 season, averaged 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Liberty in 2024. She led the charge to the franchise's first-ever championship victory and posted a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds in the title-clinching Game 5 win over the Minnesota Lynx.
Stewart is one of the most decorated players in league history, with multiple championships, MVP selections, and All-WNBA nominations. She's played each of the last two seasons on one-year deals with the Liberty; her contract in 2024 was worth $205,000.
The Liberty's championship core remains intact with a title defense looming in 2025.
