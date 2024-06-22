SI

Nike Unveils Unique A'ja Wilson Signature Logo

Tom Dierberger

A'ja Wilson coaches from the sidelines during the 2024 Celebrity Game at NBA All-Star Weekend.
A'ja Wilson coaches from the sidelines during the 2024 Celebrity Game at NBA All-Star Weekend. / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson now has her own signature logo.

Nike, which announced in May that Wilson will have her own signature shoe, released the two-time WNBA MVP's official logo on Saturday. The logo is designed as an "A" shaped to look like a star.

The logo is "inspired by her distinctive style, incredible performance and unapologetic realness," Nike wrote in a statement. "Coincidentally, she always drew a star in the 'A' of her signature, which is accentuated in her logo in an energetic and playful way. The base shape of the logo incorporates strong, bold lines, symbolizing the strength and support she brings to her team."

In 14 games this season, Wilson is averaging a career-high 27.8 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, leading the WNBA in both categories. The 27-year-old is shooting 52.4% from the field and also averaging a career-best 2.4 blocks per contest.

Wilson's signature shoe with Nike—dubbed the A'One—is expected to drop in 2025.

Published
Tom Dierberger

TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a writer and editor for the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. Tom joined SI in 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports, and NBC Sports. In his spare time, Tom can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/WNBA