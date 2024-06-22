Nike Unveils Unique A'ja Wilson Signature Logo
Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson now has her own signature logo.
Nike, which announced in May that Wilson will have her own signature shoe, released the two-time WNBA MVP's official logo on Saturday. The logo is designed as an "A" shaped to look like a star.
The logo is "inspired by her distinctive style, incredible performance and unapologetic realness," Nike wrote in a statement. "Coincidentally, she always drew a star in the 'A' of her signature, which is accentuated in her logo in an energetic and playful way. The base shape of the logo incorporates strong, bold lines, symbolizing the strength and support she brings to her team."
In 14 games this season, Wilson is averaging a career-high 27.8 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, leading the WNBA in both categories. The 27-year-old is shooting 52.4% from the field and also averaging a career-best 2.4 blocks per contest.
Wilson's signature shoe with Nike—dubbed the A'One—is expected to drop in 2025.