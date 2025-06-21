One Stat Shows Just How Impressive Paige Bueckers's Rookie Season Has Been
Paige Bueckers landed the third win of her WNBA career while also notching her fourth 20-point performance as the Dallas Wings defeated the Connecticut Sun 86–83 Friday. Bueckers scored 21 points with two rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in front of the Connecticut crowd.
By scoring 20 points in a game for the fourth time this season, Bueckers has recorded as many 20-point games as all other WNBA rookies this year combined, per SportsCenter. She previously scored 20 points against the Golden State Valkyries earlier this week, 21 points in her first game against the Sun, and a career-high 35 points against the Phoenix Mercury nine days ago.
The Washington Mystics' Kiki Iriafen, Valkyries' Janelle Salaün, Mercury's Lexi Held and Phoenix's Monique Akoa Makani are the four other rookies who have 20 points in a single game this season, but none of the four have multiple 20-point games so far this season.
Bueckers has achieved this despite missing four games with a concussion and illness earlier this season. She has played just 10 games this season, meaning she has scored at least 20 points in nearly half her games.
Overall, Bueckers is averaging 18.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. She is averaging 4.4 points per game more than any other rookie this season, and also leads all rookies in assists per game.
Though Dallas is last in the Western Conference with just a 3-11 record, Bueckers's accomplishments have been wholly impressive thus far.