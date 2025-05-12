Owners of WNBA's Connecticut Sun Weighing Potential Sale, Relocation
The WNBA's popularity and revenues have exploded in recent years—and the Connecticut Sun may unfortunately be a casualty.
The Mohegan Native American tribe that owns the Sun have retained investment bank Allen and Company to facilitate the potential sale of the franchise, according to a Monday afternoon report from Kurt Badenhausen and Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico.
Per Badenhausen and Novy-Williams, "the expectation is a control sale and likely franchise relocation."
A hypothetical move would be an unsavory end for a unique franchise in the league's smallest market. Rescued from oblivion following the 2002 season after four years as the Orlando Miracle, Connecticut's ownership by a Native American tribe had no precedent in any professional sport. The team was also the first in the WNBA with owners outside of the NBA's structure.
The Sun have been intermittently successful, making four Finals trips—most recently in 2022. Sportico valued Connecticut at $80 million in 2024.