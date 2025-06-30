SI

Paige Bueckers, A'ja Wilson Among Starters for WNBA All-Star Game

Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier were already announced as the two captains.

Madison Williams

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers in action during a game.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers in action during a game. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The WNBA All-Star Game is just a few weeks away, and the starters for the game have officially been announced.

Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier received the most fan votes and were automatically named the two captains for the game. Clark will team up with A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike and Sato Sabally. Collier will play with Paige Bueckers, Aliyah Boston, Allisha Gray and Sabrina Ionescu.

Notably, this is Bueckers's first All-Star Game selection, and she earned the start along with that. She was the No. 1 pick in the draft this year and has repeatedly impressed in her rookie season so far, so it's not surprising she was voted to start in the game.

The 2025 All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The 12 reserves will be announced on July 6. These players will be voted on by the WNBA coaches.

