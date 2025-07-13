Paige Bueckers Had Awkward Postgame Moment With Reporter Over Caitlin Clark Question
Paige Bueckers faced off against Caitlin Clark for the first time in her WNBA career on Sunday and it didn't go as the rookie out of UConn had hoped, as the Dallas Wings were blown out by the Indiana Fever, 102-83, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Bueckers had a solid game for the Wings, scoring a team-high 21 points in the loss. Clark had just 14 points, but also dished out 13 assists, including one on a sweet pass that left fans in awe.
After the game, Bueckers had a bit of an awkward exchange with a reporter who asked a question about Clark's defense.
The reporter asked: "I think a few of the four turnovers were picked off by Caitlin. Was there any particular that you saw maybe she was kind of a step ahead? It seemed like she was jumping the passing lanes a few times."
Bueckers didn't seem overly thrilled with the question: "Yeah," she said with a bit of a pause. "I mean you answered it. She’s a very smart basketball player so she’ll get out and deny passing lanes and make catches difficult. But, yeah."
Here's that exchange:
The Wings fell to 6-16 on the season, which has to be rough for Bueckers who grew used to winning lots of game while in college at UConn.